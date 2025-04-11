Motorola launches Moto G Stylus (2025)

Mumbai: Moto G Stylus (2025) was launched in the US and Canadian markets. Moto G Stylus (2025) price in the US starts at $399 for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web Pantone colourways with a leather finish. In Canada, the Moto G Stylus (2025) will be available on the brand website as well as select carriers and national retailers.

Moto G Stylus (2025) sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2,712 x 1,220 pixels) pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The phone draws power from a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 15.

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony LYTIA LYT-700C sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with macro capabilities. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The camera capabilities are complimented by a Photo Enhancement Engine which is claimed to automatically analyse multiple frames, blend exposures, and preserve colours and details to deliver a professional-grade image.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging. Connectivity is handled by 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. It gets MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.