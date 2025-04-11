Oppo launches new flagship smartphone

Mumbai: Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been launched in China as Oppo’s latest flagship smartphone. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The top 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option with satellite connectivity costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 94,000). It is available in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light (translated from Chinese) shades.

The dual SIM Oppo Find X8 Ultra runs on Android 15 with the company’s ColorOS 15 skin on top. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K(3,168×1,440 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display with Dolby Vision support, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness. The display has 510ppi pixel density and is touted to deliver up to 2160Hz PWM dimming. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB LDDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra has a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 1-inch type sensor with OIS. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel sensor Sony LYT-600 6x periscope camera, and a 2-megapixel spectral sensor. It ships with Oppo’s new Lumo image engine. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel Sony LYT506 sensor for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC and an IR remote control. It is claimed to meet the IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and a SGS Five-Star drop resistance certification. The phone includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 0916T haptic motor.

Oppo has packed a 6,100mAh battery on the Find X8 Ultra with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It also offers 10W reverse wireless charging.