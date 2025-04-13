Dubai Global Village announces closing day of Season 29

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village, has announced the last day it would be open, this season. The outdoor shopping destination said that the last day of Season 29 will be on May 11, 2025. The popular destination remains closed during the summer months.

The destination recently announced a host of tribute shows to popular stars for the rest of this month. On the roster of tributes, every Wednesday, are odes to the legendary Freddie Mercury (April 16), member of the Queen band; Taylor Swift (April 23), and Bon Jovi (April 30).