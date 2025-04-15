Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Five win Dh150,000 cash prize each

Abu Dhabi: Five individuals won Dh150,000 cash prize each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s this week’s e-draw. Among this week’s lucky winners were Indians and Filipinos.

A 52-year-old nurse from the Philippines, who has been living in Ras Al Khaimah since 1997, has purchased Big Tickets monthly alongside a group of 17 friends since the Covid-19 pandemic. A 27-year-old IT professional living in Abu Dhabi for the past five years has been purchasing Big Tickets every month for the past year, along with a group of 10 friends.

Samsudhin Hosdurg, a driver from Kerala and a Kuwait resident for the past 20 years, has entered the draw independently. Nazer Vatta Parambil, an Indian national purchased his lucky winning ticket in-store, ticket number 274-109247. Anish Kumar Thekkey, who lives in Oman, purchased his winning ticket online, ticket number 274-059479.

Every ticket you buy comes with a bonus – Buy 2 Tickets and Get 2 Free all month. Five lucky winners will walk away with Dh150,000 in the weekly e-draws every week. Every ticket purchased in April qualifies for these draws, with winners announced every Thursday.

The big win contest offers four lucky ticket holders the chance to win big. Buy two or more cash tickets in one transaction between April 1 and April 24, and you could be selected to attend the live draw on May 3, where you’re guaranteed to win a cash prize ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. The finalists will be revealed on May 1 on the Big Ticket website.

Big Ticket is also giving away two luxury cars. The Range Rover Velar will find its new owner on May 3, while the BMW M440i will be won on June 3. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.