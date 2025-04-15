Cochin Shipyard to Deliver Electric Hybrid Boat to Kochi Water Metro

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is close to delivering another electric-hybrid vessel for Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML), as part of a contract to build 23 such boats. So far, 18 boats have already been handed over, with the remaining vessels expected to be delivered in the coming months. These boats are part of an initiative to provide eco-friendly, efficient water-based public transport in Kochi.

The addition of the upcoming vessel is expected to improve the frequency of services on high-demand routes and reduce congestion during peak hours. Currently, KWML operates on six routes connecting different parts of the city, and the increase in fleet size will help manage passenger load more effectively. Officials said that the new boat will play a crucial role in reducing long queues at busy terminals.

Preparations are also in progress to expand services to new destinations like Mattancherry and Willingdon Island. KWML has already issued a tender to build a new terminal at the Ernakulam Jetty area. Once completed, this terminal will facilitate new water metro routes, including direct service to Mattancherry from Ernakulam, further expanding Kochi’s water-based urban transport network.