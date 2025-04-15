Hero MotoCorp launches 2025 Glamour in India

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2025 iteration of the Glamour. The bike has received a price hike of up to Rs 2,000. The Glamour OBD-2B compliant version with drum brakes has a price tag of Rs 86,698 (ex-showroom), while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 90,698 (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the standard drum brake version of the bike is available at Rs 84,698 (ex-showroom), and the disc brake variant is retailed at Rs 84,698 (ex-showroom).

The specifications of the 2025 Hero Glamour are the same as the 2024 version. It continues to seek power from a 124.7 cc air-cooled engine, which produces 10 hp of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. This unit comes paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Similarly, the hardware of the motorcycle remains the same, with telescopic forks at the front and five-step preload adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear end. Braking is the responsibility of drum brakes on both ends, with the option of a disc brake at front, depending on the variant. Additionally, it continues to ride on 18-inch alloy wheels. All of this brings the weight of the bike to 121 kg.

The Hero Glamour is now available in three paint scheme options: Candy Blazing Red, Black Metallic Silver, and Techno Blue Matt Black. Meanwhile, the drum brake version gets an extra Black-Sports Red paint scheme option. Along with this, the bike also gets LED lighting, digital console, a USB charging port, and real-time fuel consumption indicator.