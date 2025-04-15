IndiGo announces daily flights from UAE to these Indian cities

Mumbai: India’s budget carrier IndiGo announced new flight services from the UAE. Fujairah International Airport announced a new partnership with IndiGo. The airline will launch two direct daily flights to Mumbai and Kannur from Fujairah International Airport. The services will start from May 15.

Fujairah is IndiGo’s 41st international destination and fifth in the UAE, alongside Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

‘This partnership reflects our commitment to providing more travel options for passengers and enhancing connectivity with vital destinations in India. We hope this move will contribute to consolidating Fujairah’s position as a preferred gateway for travelers from the region and the world, in addition to its role in supporting local tourism,’ captain Ismail Mohammed Al Balooshi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport, said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines will be only be operating from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from April 15 and stop operations at T2 due to maintenance work. IndiGo will now operate from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport till further notice.