Cherthala Police Bust Online Fraud, Nab 2 Nepalis Among 4 Arrested

Cherthala Police have arrested four individuals, including two Nepali nationals, in connection with an online fraud case registered earlier in 2024. The suspects were identified as Ajith Ghatak, Abhineet Yadav, Sanjay Dubey, and Prince Dev. The arrests were carried out by a special investigation team following leads from a previous operation led by SI Anilkumar, which had resulted in the arrest of two individuals from Uttar Pradesh.

The ongoing investigation revealed that the suspects were part of a broader fraud network operating across multiple Indian states. The gang allegedly executed various online scams and routed the illicit earnings to foreign company accounts. Police found that the Indian suspects had been handing over both the fraudulently obtained money and bank account details to the Nepali nationals. Devices seized during the operation helped police trace the Nepali nationals’ location and recover several bank passbooks linked to the racket.

Further findings showed that the scam involved the use of Telegram groups, operated by foreign-based companies, to exchange stolen bank account information and passbooks. The arrested men have been remanded to district jail, and authorities are expected to apply for their custody to deepen the probe into the international links of the online fraud network.