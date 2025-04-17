Murshidabad Clashes: Bengal Police Sets Up SIT to Probe Waqf Act Violence

The West Bengal Police has formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent violence in Murshidabad district over the Waqf Amendment Act. The SIT includes senior officers from various departments like the Intelligence Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Counter Insurgency Force (CIF), Traffic Police, and Cyber Crime Police. The clashes that broke out during protests against the new Waqf law on April 11 left at least three people dead, including a father and son, and caused significant damage to property.

In response to the unrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Muslim clerics in Kolkata and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. She also directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report on the incident. Ahmed Hassan Imran, Chairman of the West Bengal Minorities Commission, condemned the violence and echoed Banerjee’s stance that protests should remain peaceful. He also supported her suggestion to protest the Act in Delhi alongside TMC MPs, criticizing the central government’s imposition of the law.

Following the violence, the Union Home Ministry deployed nine companies of Border Security Force (BSF), with 900 personnel in total, to Murshidabad. So far, 150 people have been arrested, and security has been tightened in the affected areas including Samserganj and Dhuliyan. According to the police, the situation has now stabilized. Senior police officials, including the DGP, have visited the area, and a control room has been set up to assist residents and counter any spread of misinformation.