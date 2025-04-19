LG launches new TWS earphones

Mumbai: LG Xboom Buds have been launched in select global markets. The TWS earphones were initially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (2025) in January.

LG Xboom Buds price is set at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,300) in the US. They are offered in black and white colour options. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of the earphones.

The LG Xboom Buds are tuned by American rapper and record producer Will.i.am. The in-ear TWS earphones are claimed to offer “crisp, balanced sound with rich bass, midrange, and trebles.” They carry 10mm graphene-coated drivers and support up to 35dB ANC including an Ambient Mode. Each earbud carries three microphones.

Xboom Buds earphones support Auracast connectivity and are compatible with the Xboom Buds app. The latter is supported on iOS, Android, and LG Gram’s Windows platforms. The app allows users to adjust ANC and EQ levels. The earphones support SBC, AAC, LC3 audio codes, Bluetooth 5.4, Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair as well.

The LG Xboom Buds are said to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time with the charging case. The earphones are said to take an hour to charge fully with a quick 5-minute charge claimed to provide up to 60 minutes of use.

The Xboom Buds earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The pill-shaped charging case has a USB Type-C port and takes 2.5 hours to fully charge.