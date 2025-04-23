Vivo launches latest T series smartphone in India: Details

Mumbai: Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in the performance centrerd T series. The Vivo T4 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 25,999 for the top end 12GB RAM/256GB storage model. It is available in two colour variants: Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey and will be available to buy from 29th April from Flipkart, Vivo’s own website and offline outlets.

Vivo T4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 5,000 nits of peak brightness (1300 nits in HBM). It comes with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and IP65 water and dust resistance for water and splash resistance.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Also Read: Powerful earthquake hits Turkey

The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 UI on top. The Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

The Vivo T4 comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor with support for Aura light. On the front is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a massive 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging.