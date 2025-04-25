Honor launches Pad GT: Details

Mumbai: Honor Pad GT was launched in China. The company also introduced the Honor GT Pro smartphone on the same day.

Honor Pad GT price starts in China at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700). The 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,800), respectively. The tablet is available in blue, grey and white colourways.

On the other hand, the Honor Band 10 is priced at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,700) for the standard version, while the NFC variant costs CNY 269 (roughly Rs. 3,100). It comes in Coastal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black and Silver Grey shades.

The Honor Pad GT sports an 11.5-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,840 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits brightness level. It has a TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certification. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

The Honor Pad GT comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with eight speakers and Honor’s Ice Cooling System. The tablet supports keyboard and mouse mapping. It packs a 10,100mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Honor Band 10 Features

The Honor Band 10 has a 1.57-inch (256×402 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and always-on display. It supports an ambient light sensor, which helps automatically adjust the screen’s brightness. The smart band is equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), and stress monitors alongside sleep and menstrual cycle trackers. It has AI-backed features which help detect early signs of atrial fibrillation, premature beats, and sleep apnea.

The wearable offers support for 96 preset workout modes, including 11 pro-level sports. It has a 5ATM rating for water resistance and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support. The band is available in a NFC version as well. The smart wearable is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge with minimal use. The smart band is claimed to last for up to 10 days with typical use and for up to three days with Always-On Display enabled.