Sennheiser launches new over-the-ear headphones in India

Mumbai: German audio brand Sennheiser, launched new over-the-ear headphones named Sennheiser HD 505 headphones in India. Sennheiser HD 505 price in India is set at Rs. 27,990. The Copper Edition variant is currently available to purchase via Amazon. The new product will also go on sale in the country via the official Sennheiser India website.

The newly launched Sennheiser HD 505 features dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 12Hz to 38,500Hz. It has in-house transducers with a nominal impedance of 120 Ohms and a sound pressure level (SPL) of 107.9dB.

The Sennheiser HD 505 has an open-back design, and the company says it angled the transducers forward in the open-back cups to offer a better listening experience. These transducers are claimed to mimic the placement of near-field loudspeakers, delivering an expansive, immersive soundstage.

Also Read: Honor launches Pad GT: Details

Sennheiser has equipped the headphones with a detachable 1.8m cable with a 3.5mm connector. The adapter has a 3.5mm to 6.35mm screw-on jack that enables connectivity with a wider range of devices like amplifiers, sound cards, and A/V receivers. They are said to provide total harmonic distortion (THD) of less than 0.2 percent.

The new Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition uses the company’s existing HD 500 series chassis design. It has a synthetic leather headband and metal mesh earcup covers and comes with a drawstring pouch.