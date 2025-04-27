Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza among 3 arrested with hybrid ganja

Kochi: Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with another person, were apprehended by the Excise department in Kochi. They were arrested for possessing 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja. The third person arrested was identified as Shalif Muhammad. They were released on bail a few hours later.

The arrests were made following a raid conducted by the Excise Special Squad. Acting on a tip-off, the team carried out a search at a flat in Kochi, where they reportedly found 1.6 grams of hybrid cannabis. As per officials, the trio nabbed from the flat are regular drug users. The directors and their friend had reached the flat for discussions related to a movie.

‘We took the three into custody from a flat in Kochi and seized the hybrid ganja. A case is registered against them under sections 20(b) (II) A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,’ official at the excise squad office in Ernakulam.

Khalid Rahman is known for directing several Malayalam films, including the recently released Alappuzha Gymkhana, as well as Unda, Thallumaala, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and Love. Ashraf Hamza has directed films such as Thamaasha and Bheemante Vazhi, and also contributed as a co-writer to the popular film Thallumaala. Shalif Mohammed, who was also taken into custody, is known to be a close friend of directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza.