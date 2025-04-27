Moderate intensity earthquake hits this Gulf country

Muscat: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southern Oman on Sunday. According to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Center of Meteorology, the earthquake struck at depth of 8km. The earthquake was not felt by UAE residents and had no effect in the region.

In the past few years, Oman recorded a few earthquakes, with the most recent one being on October 21, 2023. Meanwhile on June 7, the UAE recorded a mild earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the border with Oman in Al Fayaa area.

Also Read: India to become world’s 4th largest economy this year, says IMF

On April 13, a magnitude 5.8 quake rocked the coast of the gulf country. The epicentre of the tremor was around 500km from the port city of Sur in Oman at a depth of 10km below the seabed. On February 19, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake was felt across the country as residents reported feeling slight tremors.