12 dead as van hits bike, falls into well

Mandsaur: In a tragic incident, at least 12 people lost their lives as a speeding van plunged into a water-filled well after hitting a bike in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district. The dead include a biker and a rescuer. The incident occurred in the Narayangarh police station area.

13 persons were travelling in the van. 4 of them were rescued while 9 others died. A villager, identified as Manohar, who descended into the well for rescue, also died.

Preliminary investigation suggests that , the van driver lost control of the wheel after the vehicle hit a bike and fell into the well. The bike rider was also killed.

Ten of the deceased, including four women, were devotees traveling to the Aantri Mata Temple in Neemuch district from the Ratlam and Ujjain districts.