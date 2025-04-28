Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead by BSF

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) killed a Bangladeshi smuggler along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal. The BSF team also recovered 175 cough syrup bottles of Phensedyl.

BSF officials said that around 1 am on Sunday, a jawan of the 59 Bn BSF, posted at the Madhupur Border Outpost, spotted movement close to the border fence, adding that about 20-25 suspected smugglers were approaching the border fence from both sides. He immediately challenged them. Instead of abandoning their attempt, the smugglers on the Indian side turned on the BSF jawan.

The jawan fired a round from his Pump Action Gun (PAG) at the group, forcing them to disperse. The noise alerted a BSF ambush party ahead of the fence, and they rushed to the spot to find smugglers collecting items thrown across the fence. When this group of smugglers refused to give up even after a non-lethal shot being fired in the air, a shot was fired in their direction. While one of the smugglers was hit, the others took advantage of the low visibility and dense crops to escape.

A search of the area led to the discovery of the body of the smuggler, 175 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, two bottles of foreign liquor, a torch, three sickles and a sharp machete. The Bangladeshi smuggler’s body, along with the seized items, was handed over to the police, and an FIR lodged regarding the incident.