Stock Market: Indian equity markets open higher

Apr 28, 2025, 12:51 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian stock market has opened the trading day on a positive note. The BSE Sensex soared by 702.67 points, reaching 79,915.20, a 0.89% rise. Similarly, the Nifty 50 rose by 192.10 points to stand at 24,231.45, gaining 0.8%.

The Nifty Bank index also started positively at 54,777.10, up by 0.21%. Barring Nifty IT, all sectoral indices traded in the green, with the Nifty PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, and Private Bank indices surging over 1%.

Top gainers were Reliance Industries, M&M, SBI, and ICICI Bank.  Early laggards include HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki,  Nestle India, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement.

 

