Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher after six days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala after six days. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 71,840, up by Rs 520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8980, higher by Rs 65.

Yesterday, gold price declined after three days. Gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Before that gold price remained unchanged at Rs 72,040 per 8 gram. On Thursday, gold price fell by Rs 80 gram. On Wednesday, gold price declined by Rs 2200 per 8 gram. On Tuesday, gold price gained by Rs 2200 per gram to Rs 74,320. Gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time on Tuesday. This was the highest gain of gold in a single day. On Monday, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. Gold price on Monday gained by Rs 760 per 8 gram. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 95,530/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 87,569/10 gm. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at Rs 96,480/kg.

Also Read: Etihad Airways to launch new Airbus A321LR to these destinations

Gold futures at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), stood at Rs 95,300/10 gram, down Rs 725/10 gram. Silver futures prices up by Rs556/kg, to Rs95,908/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,329.12 an ounce. U.S. gold futures lost 0.2% to $3,342.40. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $33.21 an ounce, platinum was steady at $986.00 and palladium lost 0.1% to $948.06.