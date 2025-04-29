Healthy chickpea sprouts recipes

Chickpea sprouts are rich in protein and fibre. By eating chickpea sprouts, the fat stored in the body can be reduced. Chickpeas are rich in protein and fibre. Due to which, you do not feel hungry for a long time. In this way you avoid overeating, and losing weight also becomes easy. The body gets the necessary nutrients, which makes weight management easy. People who have low haemoglobin should definitely eat chickpea sprouts. Chickpeas give energy to the body and improve the digestive system. Eating chickpea sprouts daily helps in strengthening immunity and bones.

Chickpea Sprouts Recipe

Step 1: To make chickpea sprouts, soak a handful of chickpeas in water overnight. In the morning, drain the water from the chickpeas and put them in the cooker. Now add 1 cup of water and boil the chickpeas. The chickpeas will boil in 2-3 whistles, and then turn off the gas.

Step 2: Now for sprouts, finely chop half an onion, 1 tomato, 1 green chilli, and green coriander. Cut apple pieces and take out some pomegranate seeds. Take half a lemon, black salt and chaat masala.

Step 3: Filter out all the water from the boiled chickpeas. Now take out the chickpeas in a bowl and add all the chopped vegetables to it. Add black salt, chaat masala and lemon on top. Tasty chickpea sprouts are ready.