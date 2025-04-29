India’s industrial production grew 3% in March

New Delhi: India’s industrial production recovered in March 2025. Provisional data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed this.

During March, India’s industrial production grew by 3% annually, up marginally from the 2.9% growth recorded in February. On an annual basis, IIP growth for fiscal year 2024-25 stood at 4%, lower than FY24’s 5.9% pace.

Mining activity increased at a slower 0.4% pace in March, annually, down from 1.6% in the previous month. Manufacturing output rose 3%, up from 2.8% in February, while electricity generation grew 6.3%, compared with 3.6% in the prior month. Growth in output from manufacturing, which has the highest weight of 77.6% in the IIP among sectors, had fallen to a six-month low in February.

Also Read: 24 Maoists, including 14 with total bounty of Rs 28.50 lakh, surrender before police

Among use-based categories, consumer durables output, covering vehicles and household goods, surged 6.6% annually in March, up from a 3.7% yearly increase in February. Capital goods output, including manufacturing plants and machinery, grew 2.4% in March, slowing from an 8.2% rise in the previous month.

Production of intermediate goods, which includes raw materials, rose 2.3% annually in March, up from the 1% yearly growth registered in the previous month. Infrastructure and construction goods production rose at a faster pace of 8.8% in March, up from 6.8% in the previous month.