Get Ganapathi’s Favorite Food Modak From Special ATM

During the Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees make Ganapathi Bappa’s favourite food modak. But what if you can get modak from an ATM?

Any Time Money can now be Any Time Modak, which has been installed in Pune’s Sahakar Nagar in Maharashtra for the 10-day festival.

While many people have taken it a step to be creative & eco-friendly with their Ganapathi idols, this man installed an ATM which has a Ganapathi idol which gives out modak.

The ATM inventor Sanjiv Kulkarni who stated that by inserting a special card and pressing on your desired button you will get a properly packed modak.

Instead of numbers, the buttons sport forgiveness, devotion, affection, peace, knowledge and charity.

“It was an attempt to move forward with technology and culture together,” he said.