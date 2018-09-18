IndiaNEWS

Get Ganapathi’s Favorite Food Modak From Special ATM

Sep 18, 2018, 06:40 am IST
Less than a minute
modak
modak from ATM

During the Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees make Ganapathi Bappa’s favourite food modak. But what if you can get modak from an ATM?

Any Time Money can now be Any Time Modak, which has been installed in Pune’s Sahakar Nagar in Maharashtra for the 10-day festival.

While many people have taken it a step to be creative & eco-friendly with their Ganapathi idols, this man installed an ATM which has a Ganapathi idol which gives out modak.

The ATM inventor Sanjiv Kulkarni who stated that by inserting a special card and pressing on your desired button you will get a properly packed modak.

Instead of numbers, the buttons sport forgiveness, devotion, affection, peace, knowledge and charity.

“It was an attempt to move forward with technology and culture together,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 28, 2017, 07:45 pm IST

Over 570 Accidents in Ras Al Khaimah during Eid holiday

Jan 13, 2018, 03:23 pm IST

ONGC helicopter with 7 onboard goes spectre

Aug 11, 2018, 06:19 pm IST

Saudi-led Arab military coalition; Dozens of children killed in Air-Strike

Dec 20, 2017, 06:37 pm IST

A complete guide about VAT in UAE

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close