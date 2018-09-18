Natural Foods That Help Clean & Protect Your Liver

Junk food, copious consumption of alcohol and unhealthy eating habits can damage your liver. So how can you protect and clean your liver?

These foods stimulate the liver’s natural ability to remove toxic wastes from the body.

10 foods that clean and protect the liver naturally:

APPLES: contain pectin and other chemical constituents which can help in cleansing and releasing toxins from the digestive tract. This process makes it easier for the liver to handle toxic load during cleansing.

CRUCIFEROUS VEGETABLES: like cauliflower and broccoli are good sources of glucosinolate – which perform the function of supporting enzyme production in the liver. Natural enzymes in liver flush carcinogens and other toxins from the body.

GARLIC: has properties which can help in cleansing the liver. Garlic activates liver enzymes which help the body to flush out toxins in a healthy. Garlic also performs the function of holding high amounts of allicin and selenium. These two compounds are important for natural cleansing of the liver.

TURMERIC: help in natural detoxification of the liver. Turmeric is added in most Indian dishes. However, opt for raw turmeric for the best health benefits. Turmeric helps in boosting enzymes which can flush out dietary toxins from the body.

LEAFY GREEN VEGETABLES: have numerous health benefits, the most important being helping in cleansing the liver. Leafy green veggies are high in chlorophyll, which helps in soaking environmental toxins from the bloodstream. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, mustard greens, bitter gourd, lettuce, etc are also good foods which can help in cleansing the liver naturally.

WALNUTS: help in cleansing the liver naturally and is also good for the heart. They are high in amino acid arginine – which supports the liver and detoxifies ammonia. Omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts help in normal cleansing of the liver.

GREEN TEA: is surprisingly great for the liver. It contains plant-based antioxidants like catechins, which help the liver to function more effectively. Green tea is also a beverage which can help in detoxification of the liver. However, avoid going overboard with the consumption of green tea.

COOKING OIL: The kind of cooking oil that you use has an effect on your liver. While you want to cleanse your liver naturally, it may help in switching to organic oils like flaxseed, hemp and olive oil. Such cooking oils provide a lipid base which can absorb harmful toxins from the body. This takes some burden off from the liver as well.

CITRUS FRUITS: like lemon and lime can help in cleansing the liver naturally. They are rich in Vitamin C and help the body synthesise toxic substances from the body in a way that they can be absorbed by water. Drink freshly squeezed lime juice or lemon in the morning to stimulate the liver to function in a better way.

GRAINS: adding alternative grains like millets, buckwheat and quinoa in your diet can be helpful. Switching to alternative grains can be especially helpful for those who have gluten sensitivity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.