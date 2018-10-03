Earthquake & Tsunami Struck Indonesia Now Faces Volcanic Eruptions

After tsunami and earthquake, Indonesia now faces volcanic eruptions.

A volcanic mountain Mount Soputan had erupted on Wednesday morning 08:47 AM (06:17 AM IST) at Sulawesi, an island in Indonesia.

Situated in the North Sulawesi province, the volcano is about 600 kilometres away from calamity-hit Palu.

According to Indonesia‘s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), the volcano threw up an ash column at a height of 4000 meters into the air.

The ash column had “strong pressure”, “thick intensity”, and is inclined towards west and north-west.

A Level-3 status alert was issued by the agency which added that beyond 4-kilometre radius the people are safe.

The volcano erupts at a time when the locals are still recovering from the earthquake-tsunami effects that the nation has experienced on September 28.