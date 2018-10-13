These Fruits Are A Must in Your Weight Loss Diet Plan

When on a diet, make sure you take in your proteins. Meat, fish, lentils and eggs are considered to be the best protein sources.

But if you are not a fan of meat, then add these 5 protein rich fruits to your diet plan:

Guavas: About 100 grams of guavas have 260 mg of protein. Guavas are extraordinarily rich in vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidants that are beneficial for skin and immunity. The potassium in guavas helps normalise blood pressure levels. Guavas also have a low GI and are packed with fibres which makes it an ideal bet for diabetics.

Apricots: Low in calories and high in fibre, apricots make for an excellent weight loss friendly fruit. They can be eaten fresh or dried. They are famous for promoting digestive health. It’s high beta-carotene levels are also fruitful for healthy eyesight and skin. A hundred grams of apricots have 140 mg of protein.

Prunes: A prune is a dried plum. 100 grams of prunes contain 220 mg protein. Prunes are a great source of vitamin A, a vitamin that is essential for healthy vision. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants which are good for the heart. Prunes are also beneficial for bone health and skin.

Avocados: Packed with healthy unsaturated fats, avocados are known to keep joints supple and blood pressures stable. Its high anti-inflammatory properties are especially beneficial for a healthy heart. Avocados are also rich in fibres that are essential for weight loss.

Jackfruit: Jackfruit is high in vitamin B6, a nutrient required for the metabolism of protein. Jackfruit contains significant amounts of dietary fibre, vitamin A, and many different antioxidants. The fibre present in jackfruit helps keep you satiated for longer, making you skip bingeing on junk unnecessarily.