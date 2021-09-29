Try these mudras to reduce hair fall and relieve constipation

As a way to detoxify the body and strengthen pelvic organs, yoga mudras or hand gestures are extremely beneficial. Fitness influencer and yoga practitioner Juhi Kapoor says mudras can also help manage various lifestyle issues, when practiced regularly.

To reduce hair fall and improve quality and strength of hair, Prithvi Mudra can help. Kapoor explained that the mudra helps stimulate hair growth, reduce hair loss, reduce heat from the body, boost blood circulation, increase energy, and invigorate internal organs and tissues.

How to do?

– Touch the tip of your ring finger with the tip of your thumb.

– For best results, practice daily for 20-30 minutes. Sit in a meditative position, inhale deeply, and exhale slowly.

‘Apana Mudra’ is another power mudra that activates apana prana – the movement of energy downward – and induces elimination (of toxins from the body), she said.

This pose helps relieve hormonal imbalances, poor digestion, urinary tract disorders, as well as stress. Performing it regularly also improves breathing, relieves constipation, boosts period flow, regulates periods, and prevents urine retention, says Kapoor.

How to do?

– In any meditative pose or while lying down in Shavasana or Suptabadha konasana, fold the thumb, middle finger, and ring finger together. Hold this gesture with both hands while closing your eyes. Remain calm and focus on your breathing.

– Practice on an empty stomach for 15-20 minutes daily, or two hours after having food.

Contraindications:

*As the gesture generates strong downward pulling force, pregnant women should not practice it during the first eight months as it may cause complications. Practising it during the ninth month, however, promotes an easier birth, said Kapoor.

*The practice is also to be avoided when suffering from diarrhea, dysentery, cholera, and colitis.

*The practice shouldn’t be carried out immediately after having food.