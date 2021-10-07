Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park, says official

Ramnagar: A world-renowned tiger reserve in Uttarakhand, Jim Corbett National Park, may be renamed Ramganga National Park in future. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Forests and Environment, hints that India’s first national park, which is spread out over about 521 km sq., will be renamed. On his tour of the park, he mentioned it in the museum guest book. He suggested renaming Jim Corbett National Park to Ramganga National Park.

Rahul, the Director of Jim Corbett National Park, confirmed this but declined to comment further on it. Wildlife lovers, however, have expressed their displeasure over the likely name change. Prakash Kimothi, a wildlife enthusiast, said, ‘We should focus more on preserving our heritage than changing the name.’

It will not be the first time Jim Corbett park’s name is changed. It was originally named Hailey National Park when it was founded in 1936, but was renamed in honor of conservationist and hunter Jim Corbett two decades later. As the Ramganga, a tributary of the Ganges, runs through it, it was known for some time as Ramganga National Park.

Most of the park lies in the Nainital district and is renowned for having a healthy population of tigers.