Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announces new flight service to this Indian city

Abu Dhabi: The low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced new flight service to New Delhi from November 24. The airline will operate four flights a week connecting the two capital cities. Customers can book tickets by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

Flights are scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:35 am, arriving Delhi at 3:20 pm. The return flights take off from Delhi on the same day at 4pm, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 6:40pm.

The airline also operates flight services to Cochin, Calicut and Trivandrum in Kerala.