Nurse dies of Covid in Kerala

A 45-year-old nursing staff at the government taluk hospital of Varkala in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district was found dead at her residence Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Since January 8, P S Saritha has been on duty at the Covid care centre for four days. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and chose home isolation over hospitalisation because she had no acute symptoms.

She was discovered deceased at her home on Tuesday. Yesumani, Saritha’s husband, and their two children survive her. Veena George, the state’s health minister, expressed her condolences on the death of the health care worker.

Meanwhile, the third wave of Covid-19 infections has been sweeping Kerala. The test positive rate (TPR) increased to 35.27 percent on Tuesday. In Thiruvananthapuram, where the TPR has reached 47.8%, the situation is even worse. As a result, the number of people requesting hospitalisation has increased slightly.