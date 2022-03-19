Sex Racket busted : TV Actress among 3 rescued

According to reports, the Goa Crime Branch has arrested a Hyderabad-based man in connection with a prostitution racket in a village near Panaji. The branch has also rescued three women, including a television actress.

According to a press release issued by the Crime Branch, two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai. The third woman is from Hyderabad. Crime Branch received information that a person named Hafiz Syed Bilal was engaged in prostitution activities, which prompted the police to set up a trap for him.

Crime Branch officials laid a trap for the alleged rogue, who hails from Hyderabad, near a hotel in Sangolda village. During the trap, the accused, who is 26 years old, agreed to pay Rs 50,000 for the women’s release, the release stated. The Crime Branch officials said the 26-year-old accused was arrested after he arrived on March 17 with the three women.