Know the health benefits of ‘Banana Tea’

Most people are aware of the benefits of eating banana. Banana is one of the world’s highly nutritious fruits.

Bananas are even used to make a relaxing tea. Banana tea is made by boiling a whole banana in hot water, then removing it, and drinking the remaining liquid.

As per experts, drinking banana tea will give you a sound sleep. Banana tea may be a great source of potassium and magnesium, which are important minerals for heart health and sleep quality. It contains some vitamin B6, which helps support a healthy immune system and red blood cell development

Also Read: This is what a woman want men to do in bedroom

Bananas are naturally high in water-soluble antioxidants, including dopamine and gallocatechin, which may help fight free radicals and prevent chronic conditions like heart disease.

Banana tea is high in potassium, a mineral and electrolyte that’s important for regulating fluid balance, healthy blood pressure, and muscle contractions.