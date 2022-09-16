These natural drinks will increase your energy levels

All food provides the body with energy. But the amount of energy that it gives vary greatly. Some foods, such as sugars and refined carbs, give the body a quick shot of energy. But, the body needs more sustainable energy from ingredients such as fruits, grains, and legumes. Natural beverages are not only delicious but also make you feel more energised and rejuvenated.

According to dietitian Lovneet Batra, natural beverages do not boost blood sugar levels and are fairly healthful. As per Lovneet, there are a variety of natural energy beverages that can boost your energy without increasing your blood sugar.

Coconut water: Coconut water is one of the healthiest and most natural liquids to drink. Coconut water, while being 95% water, is a rich source of energising nutrients. It is a naturally sweet and pleasant drink with ten times the potassium of regular water.

Kombucha: Kombucha is a fermented tea with a long list of health benefits, including B vitamins, glucuronic acid (a detoxifier), and a high concentration of antioxidant-rich polyphenols. It also contains probiotic bacteria and acetic acid, both of which might help you feel more energised.

Jaljeera: Jaljeera gives you a burst of energy right away. The popular Indian beverage aids digestion and contains chemicals that are proven to relieve discomfort caused by stomach cramps.

Sugarcane juice: Sugarcane juice is high in iron, protein, potassium, and other minerals, making it an excellent energy drink. It replenishes bodily fluids and aids in the treatment of dehydration and tiredness.

Sattu: Sattu is sometimes referred to as ‘poor man’s protein’. Sattu is low in sodium and high in iron, magnesium, and manganese. It gives you quick energy and also acts as a cooling agent, calming your internal organs.