These foods will increase sperm count

Sperm quality is one of the main factors affecting fertility. Like any other organ in the human body, the reproductive system is dependent on the nutrients and vitamins it receives. Foods can positively influence a person’s reproductive health. It increases the production of testosterone, increases sperm count, and improves sperm motility and quality. Below are the foods that help increase sperm count.

Egg: Eggs are a healthy food for increasing sperm count as they are full of protein. Eating eggs daily protects sperm and improves motility. The nutrients present in eggs help in the production of strong and healthy sperm and improve fertility.

Spinach and Leafy Vegetables: Folic acid is essential for the healthy development of sperm. Leafy greens are a rich source of folic acid.

Banana: Vitamins A, B1, and C in bananas help the body produce healthy and strong sperm cells. Sperm count also depends on these vitamins. Rich in these vitamins, bananas contain a rare enzyme called bromelain. This enzyme prevents inflammation and helps the body improve the quality and number of sperm.

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains the amino acid L-arginine HCl. It has been shown to result in higher sperm count and volume. Consuming a limited amount can improve sperm count to some extent.

Walnuts: Nuts are a good source of healthy fats and proteins. Healthy fats are necessary for the production of cell membranes for sperm cells. These omega-3 fatty acids also help increase sperm count by promoting blood flow to the testicles. Arginine in walnuts helps to increase sperm count. The antioxidants present in walnuts also help in removing toxins from the blood.

Pumpkin Seeds: Phytosterol is an ingredient in pumpkin seeds that is known to improve testosterone production in the body. It helps in increasing sperm count and fertility. These seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids. It improves blood circulation and increases sperm count.

Zinc: Zinc plays a major role in sperm production. Foods like barley, beans, and red meat are rich in zinc. Zinc deficiency can cause decreased sperm motility and reduced fertility.