Eat these foods to have  better sexual health

Most people try various things to increase their sex drive. They take the support of medicines like Viagra and sometime fell prey to fake claims .

But there is simple and harmless way to increase your vigour and energy. And that too just include in your daily food. These foods are the substitutes of these medicines and whose intake don’t create problem in the body.

Carrot: Carrot improves both sperm count and motility (the movement and swimming of sperm). Researchers say that this vegetable can improve male fertility.

Oats: Amino acids found in oats relax blood vessels and can help with erectile dysfunction. So start finding a place for it in your diet.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes improve male fertility, sperm quality as they improve sperm concentration. Even drinking tomato juice is a nice idea.

Chilly: Found abundantly in chili peppers, capsaicin triggers the release of endorphins — the “feel good” hormone. It can also rev up the libido.

Coffee: Studies prove that two to three cups of coffee a day can prevent erectile dysfunction. It can help you get stronger erections.

Spinach: Spinach has a number of benefits, but what should be mentioned here is that they contain a fair amount of magnesium, which also helps improve and stimulate blood flow. It helps boost testosterone levels.