Eating these nuts will reduce the risk of heart diseases

Walnuts are rich in high levels of protein, fiber and healthy fats. Researchers at the University of Minnesota found that people who eat walnuts have a lower risk of heart disease. Walnuts are rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, and many essential minerals, says Lauren Pelehach, a clinical nutritionist at the Kelman Wellness Center in New York.

Omega-3 fatty acids are naturally anti-inflammatory. They lower triglyceride levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, researchers said. A 2019 study suggests that walnuts may provide cardiovascular benefits.

Rich in polyphenols, vitamin E, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, eating walnuts is good for brain function. Because they not only reduce oxidative stress and brain damage, but also improve cognitive function. Eating walnuts can also help you feel fuller.

Being rich in antioxidants, eating walnuts also helps in preventing the development of cancer cells in the body. Moreover, eating walnuts can help control blood sugar and reduce the risks associated with type-2 diabetes in people. Because walnuts have a direct effect on blood sugar control, they are also effective in controlling type-2 diabetes through weight loss.

100 grams of walnuts contain 15.23 grams of protein. Walnuts are also a rich source of flavonoids and phenolic acids. The healthy unsaturated fats in walnuts reduce the risk of heart disease. Researchers say that people with diabetes should eat a handful of walnuts every day. Experts say that eating walnuts can help control glucose levels.