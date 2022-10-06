Why Lay’s? Balenciaga Introduces Luxury Potato Chip Bags

There have been many strange fashion fads up to this point. While some of these trends clearly had a following, others weren’t popular with the general public. Many designers have the capacity to astound the world because fashion is a matter of personal preference. The Balenciaga ‘Lay’s bag,’ the newest fashion trend that has many fashionistas in amazement, is an illustration of this.

Yes, you read that right—a bag of potato chips—was among the products displayed during Paris Fashion Week. The recently released bag is a part of the Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga’s Summer 23 Collection.

The official Lay’s Twitter account also posted a thread on Tuesday that included numerous images of the variously coloured ‘Lay’s Bag’ with models performing ramp walks during Paris Fashion Week. It stated, ‘@balenciaga Summer 23.’

A bag made by the designer company strongly resembles a Lay’s packet. At first appearance, the material appears to be light enough to be foldable. There is a zipper that runs the length of the top. The recognisable Lay’s emblem, used by this well-known maker of potato chips, can be seen on the bag.

The creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, also shared a picture of this collection on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.

He shared the post and referred to it as ‘Lay’s-Branded Bag, Balenciaga’s next must-have bag.’

The post has gotten almost 20,000 likes and countless comments since it was shared.

One customer praised the bag and stated, ‘Since a few years ago, I’ve noticed bags similar to those on AliExpress. Excellent ideas, Demna!’

Someone else remarked, ‘If you see me with a bag of chips in my hands, tell them it’s a handbag!’

Another user simply wrote, ‘Why lays?’