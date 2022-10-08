At Paris Fashion Week, Deepika Padukone poses with her proud parents.

During Paris Fashion Week, Deepika Padukone sat first row for the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 presentation. Natasha Poonawalla, Kylie Jenner, and Jaden Smith, among others, joined her. The actress, who represents Louis Vuitton, caught the attention of fashionistas in an edgy structured little dress from the brand’s newest line. A recent image of Deepika with her proud parents at Fashion Week is making the rounds on the internet.

Deepika Padukone appears chic in the picture while donning a short, high-neck silver dress with frills. She wore it with black leather knee-high boots. In addition, Deepika was toting a yellow and brown handbag. Her parents can be seen posing alongside her.

The sole Indian actress to represent her country at the BoF 500 Gala was Deepika Padukone. In a golden shirt and a funky jacket, the actress exuded Boss Lady vibes. With matching heels and black leggings, she upped her fashion game. BoF posted a picture of Deepika on Instagram. Natasha Poonawalla, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, and others joined her.

In terms of her professional life, Deepika Padukone’s next film, Pathaan, also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She would subsequently co-star with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.