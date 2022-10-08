Know health benefits of curry leaves

Curry leaves are added to add flavor to food. Eating curry leaves in the morning on an empty stomach has many benefits. Curry leaves are rich in powerful antioxidants. These compounds make us healthy and protect us from many diseases.

Curry leaves are rich in vitamin C, phosphorus, iron, calcium and nicotinic acid. It prevents hair loss. Eating curry leaves on an empty stomach improves the health of the digestive system while facilitating digestion.

Curry leaves have anti-mutagenic potential. They protect our body from various types of cancer. Flavonoids in curry leaves act as anti-cancer agents. They are effective in preventing the growth of breast cancer cells. Curry leaves protect the body from colon cancer and cervical cancer.

Curry leaves protect the heart by preventing oxidative damage. Eating curry leaves can also lower cholesterol levels. It also lowers triglycerides.

Consuming curry leaves helps control diabetes and its related complications. Curry leaves have been found to be very effective in lowering blood glucose levels. Curry leaves contain fiber and it slows digestion. Eating curry leaves has been found to increase brain-protecting antioxidants. They have also been found useful in Alzheimer’s disease by protecting neurons from oxidative damage.

Curry leaves contain iron and folic acid. It is important for improving iron levels in the body. Curry leaves are rich in vitamin A which is good for the eyes.