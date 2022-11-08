NEWS

These fruits improve heart health

Nov 8, 2022, 10:49 pm IST

Heart is the most vital organ in the human body.It is crucial to follow a healthy diet to maintain heart health.Fruits are a rich source of essential nutrients that the body needs to maintain its organs, including the heart.

Grapefruit: Potassium, a vitamin that lowers blood pressure, is abundant in grapefruits. Additionally, the grapefruit is a wonderful source of flavonoids and antioxidants that lessen inflammation and oxidative stress, two factors that are the root causes of heart disease.

Berries: Berries are another delicious food that is a strong source of nutrients. Berries aid in lowering inflammation and harmful cholesterol levels. Anthocyanins, a kind of antioxidant found in berries, aid in reducing oxidative stress.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate protects artery walls from deterioration and enhances cardiac blood flow. Additionally, pomegranates are thought to be useful in preventing atherosclerosis, a disease wherein artery-clogging plaque forms.

