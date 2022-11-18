Know health benefits of eating papaya

Papaya contains antioxidant nutrients like carotene, flavonoids, vitamin C and vitamin B. The presence of the enzyme papain is good for overall health. Papaya contains lycopene. It has been shown to prevent cholesterol from oxidizing. Papaya is also rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients. Hence it reduces the risk of heart disease.

Papaya contains the enzyme papain, which breaks down other foods and aids in digestion. It is also rich in fiber which helps improve your digestive health. It prevents constipation and promotes a healthy digestive tract.

Papaya contains fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants. It prevents cholesterol from building up in the arteries. Accumulation of excessive cholesterol can lead to several heart diseases including heart attack and high blood pressure.

Many researchers have found that eating papaya helps maintain blood sugar and cholesterol levels because of its high fiber content. One papaya contains more than 200 percent of the daily requirement of vitamin C. It improves your immunity. Papaya is an excellent source of vitamins A, B, C and K. It is known as an excellent immunity booster. It helps prevent colds and other infections.

A cup of papaya has about 60 calories. Those trying to lose weight should include papaya in their diet. Because it is very low in calories. The fiber content of papaya promotes a feeling of fullness, cleanses the bowels and facilitates the weight loss process.

An anti-inflammatory diet can help reduce the painful symptoms of arthritis. Along with vitamin C, papaya contains many anti-inflammatory vitamins and minerals. It helps in keeping away various types of arthritis.

Papaya is rich in vitamin A. It helps protect the cornea, and the antioxidants slow down retinal degeneration. Vision declines significantly with age due to macular degeneration. Eating papaya helps prevent this.

Women suffering from severe menstrual cramps should consume papaya regularly. Papaya Main Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that helps the blood to pass smoothly from the uterus.

The presence of potassium, vitamin C, and antioxidants make papaya a heart-healthy. These nutrients in papaya promote blood flow in the body and help maintain healthy arteries. Papaya also protects arteries by reducing bad cholesterol levels and the risk of stroke, heart attack and high blood pressu