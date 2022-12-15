These natural drinks will increase your sex drive

According to dietitian Lovneet Batra, drinking these natural drinks will increase your energy levels.

Coconut water: Coconut water is one of the healthiest and most natural liquids to drink. Coconut water is rich with energising nutrients. It is a naturally sweet and pleasant drink with ten times the potassium of regular water.

Kombucha: Kombucha is a fermented tea. In contains plenty of B vitamins, glucuronic acid (a detoxifier), and a high concentration of antioxidant-rich polyphenols. It also contains probiotic bacteria and acetic acid, both of which might help you feel more energised.

Jaljeera: Jaljeera gives you a burst of energy right away. The popular Indian beverage aids digestion and contains chemicals that are proven to relieve discomfort caused by stomach cramps.

Also Read: Women want men to know these sex secrets

Sugarcane juice: Sugarcane juice is high in iron, protein, potassium, and other minerals, making it an excellent energy drink. It replenishes bodily fluids and aids in the treatment of dehydration and tiredness.

Sattu: Sattu is sometimes referred to as ‘poor man’s protein’. Sattu is low in sodium and high in iron, magnesium, and manganese. It gives you quick energy and also acts as a cooling agent, calming your internal organs.