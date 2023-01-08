Eating these foods on period days will reduce discomfort

The first days of menstruation are the most difficult days in most women’s lives. Many people are unable to even get up due to severe menstrual pain. About 80% of women report experiencing dysmenorrhea or menstrual discomfort.

Symptoms such as mood changes, headaches, diarrhea and restlessness are seen, and sometimes taking painkillers may not have a positive effect on the body. In fact, some dietary changes along with some light exercise can relieve a great deal of pain.

Dietician Garima Goyal said that eating a good diet can alleviate stomach pain. It is better to use natural methods. Because they have fewer side effects.

Drinking ginger lemon tea is an excellent remedy for period pain. Because it helps to avoid discomfort. Ginger helps in getting rid of dysmenorrhea.

Eating something sweet helps calm the mind. Dark chocolate, which is high in magnesium, can help relieve pain and constipation. Magnesium helps reduce discomfort and contractions by relaxing the uterine muscles.

Heavy menstrual flow can deplete iron levels in the body and cause fatigue and dizziness. In this condition, the consumption of spinach and other green leafy vegetables should be increased as they are rich in magnesium and calcium. Magnesium and calcium ease constipation.

Eating bananas also helps to reduce discomfort. Bananas are rich in calcium and phosphorus. It relieves menstrual discomfort. The magnesium in this fruit helps in painless menstruation.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Divekar said that soaked raisins are not only effective in relieving menstrual cramps but also in dealing with mood swings. Soak 4-5 raisins and eat them first thing in the morning.