Saniya Iyappan chills with her family in Krabi, Thailand

The stunning vacation photos taken by Malayalam actress Saniya Iyappan from the picturesque Krabi in Thailand have gone viral on the internet. Photos uploaded to Instagram show Saniya relaxing with her family on the beautiful beaches.

A once-in-a-lifetime vacation, she wrote, ‘spent 4 days in amazing Krabi with my family and had the most unbelievable adventures and made memories I’ll hold on to forever.’

Krabi: Beach lovers’ paradise

One of the most popular tourist attractions in southern Thailand is Krabi. From Phuket, another well-known tourist destination in Thailand, it takes 90 minutes by speed boat to get to this breathtaking location. Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok, is about 780 kilometres away from Krabi.

Krabi’s breathtaking beaches, which feature sugar-white sand and azure-blue waves, will undoubtedly take your breath away. The scenic Krabi is renowned for having some of the most breathtaking views of coral reefs. Numerous travellers come to this region from all over the world because of the 150-island group, the hot springs, the sea caves, and the biodiversity. Many people from all over the world travel to Krabi for vacations and honeymoons.

Krabi, Ao Nang, and Railay are three well-known beaches that can make you gasp for air. To put it mildly, the views of the sunrise and sunset from these beaches are just breathtaking. Additionally, you can get an adrenaline rush while wakeboarding, windsurfing, kitesurfing, snorkelling, and diving. In Krabi, you must visit the Phi Phi islands and James Bond Island. Soi Rca, Ao Nang Center Point, and Old West Bar, among others, are the best places to go if you like to party.

The Crystal Lagoon and the warm Emerald Pool are located in Thung Teo National Park, which is an excellent place for nature lovers to stroll through the forest. For those who enjoy trekking, the Khao Kanab mountain ranges offer an amazing experience. When travelling to this amazing location, the well-known Wat Cave temple in the centre of Krabi town should be on your must-see list.

Despite being a well-known tourist destination, pickpockets and robbers should be avoided when visiting Krabi.

From November to March is the ideal time to visit Krabi since the weather will be pleasant because the rainy season is passed. Due to the region’s frequent rainfall, visiting Krabi between June and October is not safe.