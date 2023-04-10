Eat these foods during period to restore hormone balance

PMS, or premenstrual syndrome, is a common ailment among women.Bloating, cravings, irritability, headaches, exhaustion, and mood changes can all be symptoms of hormonal imbalance.

Eat these foods to prevent hormone imbalance:

Spinach – A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology says, iron-rich foods like beans, spinach, or raisins can help reduce symptoms of premenstrual syndrome in women.

Nuts and seeds – A handful of almonds, pistachios, or sunflower seeds might alleviate PMS symptoms. They’re rich in Vitamin B, particularly B6 and riboflavin, which can help with PMS symptoms.

Dark chocolate – Foods that contain zinc and folate can help reduce PMS symptoms. Dark chocolate, which has a lot of potassium, can also help with cramps.

Essential fatty acids – Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids will aid with bloating, headaches, and breast soreness as well as make you feel better at this time.

Fibre-rich foods – Including fibre-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in your diet throughout the month will help alleviate PMS symptoms.