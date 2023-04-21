Know health benefits of eating bitter gourd

Bitter gourd is a green vegetable that has several health benefits. The vegetable contains an insulin-like compound called polypeptide-P that helps regulate blood sugar levels. It is a great vegetable for diabetic patients as it helps in lowering blood sugar levels naturally.

The rich fiber content in bitter gourd helps slow down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. It also helps control blood sugar levels. It is a great option for promoting digestive health. Fiber helps keep the digestive system healthy by promoting regular bowel movements and reducing the risk of constipation. Also, it helps improve overall digestion.

Bitter gourd is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C. It also contains antioxidants that help improve overall immune function. In addition, bitter gourd also contains other important minerals like potassium and iron which are essential for maintaining a strong immune system

Bitter gourd helps in getting rid of acne and skin infections. The anti-inflammatory properties of bitter gourd juice reduce blood cholesterol levels. Thus, the risk of heart disease and stroke is reduced.