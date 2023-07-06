Eating these foods will reduce stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety are the most common issue most people facing. The busy lifestyle is the main reason for this. Busy lifestyle causes severe mental stress in many people. It is essential to control all such stress and tension. It may even have a negative effect on health.

Fatigue, loss of concentration, headaches, loss of appetite or increased appetite, and mood swings are all associated with stress.

Here are some foods that can reduce stress:

Citrus fruits are the richest source of vitamin C, which also helps in managing stress. Vitamin C has been found to reduce physical and psychological stress by preventing increased cortisol levels.

Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries are all rich in antioxidants. These are very helpful in repairing the damage of brain cells. Along with this, they have the ability to reduce depression and anxiety.

Omega-3 fats are beneficial for improving oxidative stress and controlling anxiety by improving brain function. Oily fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds are rich sources of this healthy fat.

Turmeric contains a bioactive compound called curcumin. It is associated with increasing the happy hormones serotonin and dopamine.

Avocado is rich in healthy essential acids. They help reduce stress and anxiety, increase concentration and improve mood.

Dark chocolate is best for reducing stress. Eating dark chocolate is good for controlling mental stress and sudden anger.