Know all about dental anxiety

Dental anxiety is the fear anxiety or stress associated with a dental setting. Being scared to visit the dentist can result in delaying or avoiding dental treatment. Things like needles, drills or the dental setting in general can trigger dental anxiety.

Signs of dental anxiety:

You feel stressed or have trouble sleeping the night before the appointment with your dentist.

When you are sitting in the waiting room, your hands turn cold and you get nervous.

The sight of the dental instruments may make you feel nervous and panicky.

When the instruments are placed in your mouth, you may experience breathing problems.

Tips to overcome this phobia:

Discuss your dental phobia before the treatment with the dentist you are comfortable with. Get all the doubts cleared about the procedure beforehand.

Once you have found a suitable and skilled dental expert, visit the clinic to see and get a hang of the dental atmosphere. Also, get somebody to accompany you.

Dental anxiety can only be overcome through a conversation with your dentist.

Freeze on a signal which will indicate to the dental specialist if you need a break or if you want him or her to stop.

Don’t just start with an extensive and complex treatment if you suffer from dental phobia. It is recommended to begin with basic treatments such as cleaning and tooth polishing.

Listening to music during your treatment will help you relax.

You can also request your dentist to keep you in the loop and updated about every stage during the treatment.