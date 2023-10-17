Eating these 7 superfoods will keep women healthy and strong

As per an NFHS study (2015-16), one out of every four women of reproductive age in India are malnourished, with a BMI (Body Mass Index) less than 18.5 kg/m. This rate of undernutrition is higher among rural women, about 40.6% of them compared to their urban counterparts (25%).

Here Are 7 Superfoods You Should Add To Your Diet:

1. Spinach: This green leafy vegetable has high amounts of magnesium. Magnesium has been known to help with the physical effects of PMS experienced by reproductive women before the arrival of periods. It also boost immunity and helps strengthen bones.

2. Lentils: Lentils are 3rd highest in protein out of any plant-based food. Each variety of lentil provides its nutritional benefits.

3. Oats: Oats contain healthy carbohydrates and fibre. They also contain more protein and fat than other grains and are loaded with healthy vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant plant compounds.

4. Milk: Milk is an abundant source of calcium. It also contains protein, phosphorus, B vitamin complex, potassium and Vitamin D.

Also Read: This juice will boost your sex drive

5. Broccoli: This vegetable depletes estrogen levels in the body which has known to cause cancer, especially that of the breast and uterus. It is also beneficial for your heart health. Rich in calcium, it contributes to bone density.

6. Beetroot: Beetroot is an excellent source of fibre. It streamlines the digestive system keeping the gut healthy. Beetroot and its juice are associated with many benefits like improved blood flow, lower blood pressure and better exercise performance.

7. Almonds: Almond is a prebiotic food which means that it helps the generation of probiotics when they pass through your digestive system. Additionally, a 1/4th cup of almonds contains more protein than an egg and has loads of magnesium.