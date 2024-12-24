South Western Railway to operate special trains from Bengaluru to these cities: Details

Bengaluru: South Western Railway has announced special train services to manage the extra passenger rush during the Christmas festival.

The national transporter will operate special train services between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru Junction. Train No. 06505 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Junction Special will depart from Yesvantpur at 23:55 hrs on 27th December 2024 (Friday), reaching Mangaluru Junction at 11:45 hrs the following day. In the return direction, Train No. 06506 Mangaluru Junction – Yesvantpur Special will depart from Mangaluru Junction at 13:00 hrs on 24th and 28th December 2024 (Tuesday and Saturday), arriving at Yesvantpur at 22:30 hrs the same day. The train will operate on two occasions each. The coach composition will include 12 AC Three-Tier Coaches, 4 Sleeper Class Coaches, 2 General Second Class Coaches, and 2 Luggage-cum-Brake Vans.

Train No. 06507 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Express Special, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 23:00 hrs on 23rd December 2024 (Monday) and arrive at Kochuveli at 16:30 hrs the following day. In the return direction, Train No. 06508 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 17:55 hrs on 24th December 2024 (Tuesday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11:15 hrs the next day.

The coach composition for these trains includes one First-Class AC coach, two AC Two-Tier coaches, three AC Three-Tier coaches, six Sleeper Class coaches, one Pantry Car, four General Second-Class coaches, two Parcel Vans, and two Luggage cum Brake Vans.