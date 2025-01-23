Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid level

Uric acid acts as an antioxidant in our body, protecting blood vessels from damage. However, too much uric acid in the blood can be harmful as it can lead to various problems in your body.

Tadasana

This easy yoga pose can prevent deposits of uric crystals on joints and boost your ability to concentrate. Stand tall with your arms and feet relaxed, then raise your arms overhead, palms facing up and take a deep breath to boost alertness and focus. Repeat this yoga for mental sharpness.

Hastashirasana

Also known as hand to head pose, it involves placing of hands under your head while lying down. This yoga stimulates the thyroid gland and helps in improving blood circulation. Hastashirasan also helps in reducing high uric acid levels and alleviates stress that can affect uric acid production.

Veerasana

Veerasana AKA hero pose helps in reducing high uric acid by promoting proper blood circulation and kidney function. Veerasana also proved effective in reducing stress that can increase uric acid level. Practising Veerasana daily cab supports overall health and is beneficial in managing conditions like gout.

Halasana

Halasana, also called the plow pose, reduces high uric acid levels by stimulating thyroid gland that regulates metabolism and removes waste from the body. This yoga pose helps your abdominal muscles relax by massaging and eliminating toxins including uric acid. Regular practice of this yoga can aid in flushing extra uric out of your body. Pranayama

Makarasana

Also called the crocodile pose helps in reducing high uric acid by promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Stress directly motivates and triggers high uric acid in the body. Makarasana stretches the body and improves blood circulation and eliminates toxins out of the body.